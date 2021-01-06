Micron Technology (MU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MU opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average is $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.
In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.
