Micron Technology (MU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MU opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average is $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.81.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

