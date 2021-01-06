Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MU. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.81.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average is $54.45. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $78.69.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

