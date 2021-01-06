Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) (CVE:MMA) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) (CVE:MMA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.35. Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 1,284 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$29.94 million and a PE ratio of -35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21.

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) (CVE:MMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.26 million during the quarter.

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses that cover 506 square kilometers in the prolific Zambia-Congo Copper Belt located 450 kilometers northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

