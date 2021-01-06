MiL.k (MLK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.62 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $11.62 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00027715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00115356 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00207642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.99 or 0.00493790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00246911 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016695 BTC.

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 tokens. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

MiL.k Token Trading

MiL.k can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

