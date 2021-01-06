MINDOL Trading Down 92.4% Over Last Week (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 77% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. MINDOL has a total market cap of $102.95 million and approximately $321,033.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MINDOL has traded 92.4% lower against the dollar. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001770 BTC on exchanges including Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00265958 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00043171 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.13 or 0.01263408 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001505 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000233 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.