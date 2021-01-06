Minnova Corp. (MCI.V) (CVE:MCI) Trading 31.3% Higher

Shares of Minnova Corp. (MCI.V) (CVE:MCI) traded up 31.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 195,884 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 59,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00.

Minnova Corp. (MCI.V) Company Profile (CVE:MCI)

Minnova Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties. It holds interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property in Peru. The company was formerly known as Auriga Gold Corp. and changed its name to Minnova Corp. in June 2014. Minnova Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

