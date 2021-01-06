Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.50

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35.

In other Mission Produce news, COO Michael A. Browne purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $146,395.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

