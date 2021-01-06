Mithril Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.23 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, Mithril has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $10.23 million and $8.76 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril token can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00010611 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00264817 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.