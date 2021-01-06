Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.93 and last traded at $24.59. 5,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 24,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mitsubishi from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Mitsubishi alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.46.

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.