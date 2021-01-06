Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $413.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. stock opened at $367.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.72. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $247.60 and a 12 month high of $383.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 25.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

