Mohammad Hirmand Sells 1,253 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of TPTX stock traded up $3.24 on Tuesday, hitting $122.00. 226,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.62. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $134.92.
Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,001,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,427,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Turning Point Therapeutics
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.
Recommended Story: What is operating income?
Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.