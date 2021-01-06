Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $260.00. The stock traded as high as $231.04 and last traded at $230.33, with a volume of 5674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.95.

MOH has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Stephens cut Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.92.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $458,710. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.7% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

