Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.00

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $57.92, with a volume of 9184300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.47.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 43,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 810,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after purchasing an additional 55,579 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

