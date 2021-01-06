MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Equities researchers at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MDB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.08.

Get MongoDB alerts:

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $355.56 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $399.00. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.55 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total value of $157,643.59. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,607,813.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 813 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $221,591.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,688,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,149 shares of company stock worth $29,781,513. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after buying an additional 22,292,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,936,000 after purchasing an additional 216,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 48.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MongoDB by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MongoDB by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 951,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,254,000 after purchasing an additional 79,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.