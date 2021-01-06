Montage Gold Corp. (MAU.V) (CVE:MAU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Beacon Securities

Montage Gold Corp. (MAU.V) (CVE:MAU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Beacon Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Montage Gold Corp. (MAU.V)’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

CVE:MAU opened at C$0.93 on Monday. Montage Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$1.27.

Get Montage Gold Corp. (MAU.V) alerts:

Montage Gold Corp. (MAU.V) Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp. (TSXV:MAU) is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project ("MGP"), located in northwest CÃ´te d'Ivoire, which hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.5Mt grading 0.91 g/t for 1,536koz of gold, based on a 0.5 g/t cutoff grade.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Corp. (MAU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold Corp. (MAU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.