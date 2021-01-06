Moore Clark Sells 54,000 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Moore Clark sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $87,480.00.

Moore Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Moore Clark sold 23,500 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $27,260.00.

Shares of PED opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PEDEVCO stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 477.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of PEDEVCO worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.