Morgan Stanley Has $3.28 Million Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Safety Insurance Group worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 43.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 15,646 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,104.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 800 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.65 per share, for a total transaction of $59,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,515 shares of company stock worth $2,192,576. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.31. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.45 and a one year high of $95.93.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAFT. BidaskClub downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

