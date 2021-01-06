Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alamo Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Alamo Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $40,564.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALG. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alamo Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.67.

NYSE:ALG opened at $140.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.10. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $145.35.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $291.76 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.