Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SimpliFi Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,319,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 257,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 58,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 36,155 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 48,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 34,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.78. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $71.16.

