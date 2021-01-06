Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,102 Shares of Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.15% of Fang worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Fang in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 32.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SFUN opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $119.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.05. Fang Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter. Fang had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Fang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Fang Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

