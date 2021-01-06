Morgan Stanley Purchases 283,226 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 2,435.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,226 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4,362.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 205.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 57.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ELP opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.75. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $805.68 million for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 18.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELP. ValuEngine raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

