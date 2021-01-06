Morgan Stanley Sells 3,315 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of World Fuel Services worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,524.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 488,840 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 441.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 480,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 391,368 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after acquiring an additional 214,995 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 729,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 162,530 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,837,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.34%.

In related news, Director Jorge L. Benitez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,515 shares of company stock worth $995,700 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

