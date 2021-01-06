Morgan Stanley Sells 53,488 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APAM. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 50.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,806,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,453,000 after acquiring an additional 605,118 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 53.5% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,391,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,273,000 after buying an additional 485,294 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6,026.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 437,636 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $14,835,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 243.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,860,000 after buying an additional 258,546 shares in the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APAM. ValuEngine cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In related news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

