Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.55

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.55 and traded as high as $30.89. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) shares last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 71,439 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 45.55.

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$240.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Morneau Shepell Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.21%.

In other Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) news, Director Luc Bachand purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.23 per share, with a total value of C$112,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$367,042.

About Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.