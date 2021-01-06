Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $233.95

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $233.95 and last traded at $233.95, with a volume of 903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.57.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.91 and its 200 day moving average is $177.31.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

In related news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.72, for a total value of $262,193.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,860.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 28,768 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $5,626,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,702,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,343,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,804 shares of company stock worth $53,122,833. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Morningstar by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

