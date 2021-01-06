M&R Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SO opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.56. The company has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

