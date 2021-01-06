M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $137,000 Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,159,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 32.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

NYSE GEO opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.90. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

