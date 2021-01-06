M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

