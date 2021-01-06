M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $41,000 Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038,308 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,131 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,283 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,251,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Ventas by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,076,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,631,000 after acquiring an additional 635,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of VTR opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $63.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

