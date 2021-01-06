M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,566 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,637 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,671,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,569 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,022,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,322,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.