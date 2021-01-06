M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 374 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 181.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,377,000 after purchasing an additional 703,868 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 194.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 875,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,135,000 after acquiring an additional 577,866 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,650,000 after acquiring an additional 435,412 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,783,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $145.85 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $153.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.94.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

