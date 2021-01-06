M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $5.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $5.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.44.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $563,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth $58,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $128.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.25. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

