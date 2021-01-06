M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives $130.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $128.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,124. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.10 and a 200-day moving average of $108.25.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,877.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.