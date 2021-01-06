M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $163.00 at Barclays

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $159.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.44.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB stock opened at $128.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.25. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 225.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $52,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $58,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,877.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.