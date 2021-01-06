Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of copper tube and fittings; brass and copper alloy rod, bar and shapes; aluminum and brass forgings; aluminum and copper impact extrusions; plastic fittings and valves; refrigeration valves and fittings; and fabricated tubular products. Mueller’s operations are located throughout the United States and in Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, and China. Mueller’s business is importantly linked to the construction of new homes; the improvement and reconditioning of existing homes and structures; and the commercial construction market which includes, office buildings, factories, hotels, hospitals, etc. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MLI. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

MLI opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Mueller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $619.11 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mueller Industries will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $34,640.00. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,365.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,986. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,046,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,510,000 after buying an additional 394,805 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,586,000 after buying an additional 144,194 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 908,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after buying an additional 38,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,362,000 after buying an additional 96,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 809,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,530,000 after buying an additional 40,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

