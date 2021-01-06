Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.72

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 10097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.84 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $150,684.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $180,373.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,495.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock worth $381,434 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 288,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,315,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

