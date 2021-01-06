Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.43

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.43 and traded as high as $11.02. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 140,119 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTL. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.41.

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.43.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$290.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$288.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.6088899 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.25%.

About Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

