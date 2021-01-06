MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

MV Oil Trust has decreased its dividend by 31.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MVO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. 159,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,329. The company has a market cap of $39.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.44. MV Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

