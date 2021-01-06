MyBit 24 Hour Volume Hits $394.00 (MYB)

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded 53% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, MyBit has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One MyBit token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. MyBit has a market capitalization of $216,530.08 and $394.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00028680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00120045 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00240103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00494325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00259794 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017621 BTC.

About MyBit

MyBit’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 tokens. The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyBit’s official website is mybit.io . MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp

Buying and Selling MyBit

MyBit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyBit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyBit using one of the exchanges listed above.

