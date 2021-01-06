MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sidoti initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. MYR Group has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $61.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.10.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $607.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,606 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $288,087.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,906.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total value of $593,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,338 shares of company stock worth $2,759,420 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 107.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 317.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 123.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.