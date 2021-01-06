Mysterium (MYST) Achieves Market Cap of $7.39 Million

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Mysterium token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded 84% higher against the US dollar. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $43,478.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00041164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00035077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.00 or 0.00315787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024599 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium (MYST) is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mysterium Token Trading

Mysterium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

