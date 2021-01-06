N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.50

N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.50 and traded as high as $61.80. N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) shares last traded at $61.10, with a volume of 1,065,339 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.50. The stock has a market cap of £176.62 million and a P/E ratio of 6.79.

In related news, insider Rachel Izzard acquired 57,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £34,999.97 ($45,727.68).

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

