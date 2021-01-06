NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Cowen

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.11. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $75.35.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $606,877.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,296 shares in the company, valued at $717,102.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $103,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $235,028.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,158,521 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194,839 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 57.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.