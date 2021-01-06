NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NantHealth were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NH. UBS Group AG raised its stake in NantHealth by 35.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NH stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.75. NantHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. Analysts predict that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NantHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH).

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.