Nasdacoin Market Cap Hits $315,193.83 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $315,193.83 and approximately $293,624.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,338,933 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

