National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a market cap of $288.88 million, a P/E ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.89. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 242.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 244.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $53,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

