National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, recreational vehicle and motorcycle insurance, supplemental health insurance products and other niche insurance products. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile and sub-standard automobile insurance policies; Recreational vehicle insurance policies; commercial automobile insurance policies; and motorcycle insurance policies for various types of motorcycles, as well as golf carts and all-terrain vehicles. The Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products. National General Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New York. “

Get National General alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NGHC. BidaskClub upgraded National General from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National General from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. National General currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of NGHC opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.91. National General has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.48.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. National General had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National General will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

In other National General news, General Counsel Jeffrey Weissmann sold 55,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $1,905,358.28. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in National General by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in National General by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in National General by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in National General by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in National General by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage; and homeowners insurance products consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National General (NGHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.