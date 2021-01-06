National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Given a GBX 1,005 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) received a GBX 1,005 ($13.13) price objective from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,062 ($13.88) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 975 ($12.74) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 958 ($12.52) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,013.46 ($13.24).

National Grid plc (NG.L) stock opened at GBX 868.80 ($11.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 919.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 905.73. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £30.59 billion and a PE ratio of 20.78.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

