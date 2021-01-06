Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Shares of NATR stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $100.25 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the third quarter worth about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.