NavCoin Trading Up 25% This Week (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges. NavCoin has a total market cap of $10.25 million and approximately $277,740.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NavCoin has traded 25% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000223 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022715 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 70,669,399 coins. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

